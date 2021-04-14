Kiir promotes four senior military officers

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has promoted four major generals to the rank of Lieutenant general in a decree read on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the national public service broadcaster Tuesday evening.

President Kiir who is a First Lieutenant General in the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the national army,t he South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), promoted Major-general Ernest Dut Wol Opieu, Major-general Thayib Gatluak Taitai, Major-general Thiik Aciek Hol and Major-general Rabbi Majong Emmanuel to the senior ranks effective from Tuesday.

The SSPDF spokesperson Brigadier-general Santo Domic Chol said the promotion of the generals is normal routine that sometimes comes with the elevation of responsibilities.

“It’s a normal routine in the SSPDF, it happens when you become senior,” he told Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday.

The SSPDF said the just promoted officers head various departments ranging from administration to logistics to special operations as well as sector commanding roles at the army headquarters.

The SSPDF comprised the Ground Force, Air Force, Air Defense Forces, and Presidential Guard.

President recently replaced the army chief of defense forces in a series of decrees that also saw several other executives changed and promoted other officers.