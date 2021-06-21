KIIR-promised merit-based employment policy

By Emelda Siama John

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Saturday promised the government would soondevelop a merit-based employment policy targeting fresh graduates who are earmarked to take over key professional positions in the public sector.

President Kiir announced what he called a merit-based recruitment policy’ after he officiated at the 23rd graduation of the University of Juba.

At least more than 1,850 plush students from different colleges of the country’s largest university were graduated.

According to the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. John Akec, 1,452 of the graduates are males and 304 females.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kiir said that government would consider a merit-based recruitment policy which would ensure employment indeed was according to his directives.

“Regarding employment in the public sector, the government will consider merit-based recruitment policy. This policy will target young graduates from our universities for employment in the public sector. We will work with concerned ministries to ensure that they develop recruitment policies that reflect this direction,” The President said.

Kiir further advised the graduating students to use their network to build social cohesion across the country.

“You came to the University from different parts and communities of South Sudan. The social relations you built while studying are necessary building blocks for regional and communal co-existence,” he said.

“Please keep and cherish them and even take them with you as you move out to the wider social setting,” he added.

Last month, the public sectorwas reported to have been marred by employees with fake academic credentials from various universities in the region.The government resolved to prosecute those in government institutions with forged academic documents.

This was after a report presented by the Education Ministry indicated that more than 400 hundred fake certificates ranging from diplomas, degrees, and even PhDs forged credentials were circulating in public institutions.

The government blamed the poor performances in public offices on the presence of the forged documents in the hands of some of the employees.

“I the president and the vice chancellor of university of juba would like to donatedevelopment item to the university, one lecture room, one laboratory for the departments ofengineering and agriculture,constructing internal road to the main campus of juba, I give this responsibility to the minister of road and bridges and the dean of student affairs in the University of juba Simon Mijok Mijak to follow all these,” he cited.