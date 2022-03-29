KIIR-Peace on track despite obstacles

By Yiep Joseph

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday assured us that the revitalized peace agreement was on the track despite the political tension that has gripped the country following SPLM/A-IO’s exit from peace monitoring bodies and security mechanisms.

In a news conference at his office J1 yesterday, the head of state reaffirmed his commitment to full implementation of the 2018 accord that ended years of civil war that began in 2013.

President Kiir also noted that there were several obstacles smooth implementation of the agreement but stressed that the issues could be addressed through dialogue among parties to the agreement.

“I am assuring you that the peace agreement is on the truck,” President Kiir said.

The president also disputed allegations the residence of the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar was put under military deployment. President Kiir said the deployment of troops in parts of the city was a normal routine meant to prevent criminals from using the tension to create havoc in the town.

“There is no problem of security on the roads Juba, what is taking place is a normal routine that may happen in any country because here in Juba there are criminals that entered amid civilians and this person may go and fire gun near the home of RieK Machar and may be seen as if Riek has started (war),” Kiir said.

The president also denounced a recent statement by the SSPDF spokesperson when he alleged that the SPLM/A-IO had declared war on the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

“On the issue of the spokesperson of the SSPDF I will say that it is a personal statement it is not the position of the SPLM /SSPDF, this is a personal statement and cannot be taken that there is fighting,” he said.

“There is no obstacle that cannot be resolved, any obstacle on the way you must resolve it before you proceed forward so if there is anything I talked about dialogue and if there is dialogue all will be resolved,” Kiir said.

“Up to now, the door is not closed the door is opened and we are ready to enter into dialogue with Machar and his group to iron out the few obstacles, I am ready to welcome them,” the president said.