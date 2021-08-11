Kiir pays homage to Former Governor of Bahr-el-Jebel

By Mamer Abraham

The President, Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday paid homage to the late retired Maj. Gen. James Loro Cirisio, according to a statement from the office of the President seen by Juba Monitor on the Office of the President’s Facebook page.

Kiir met with prominent Bari elders who were led by the Vice President, Economic cluster Dr. James Wani Igga pertaining to the demise of Cirisio.

The President described him as a veteran SPLA/M freedom fighter. He was also said to had been the former Governor of Bahr el Jebel State which was later changed to the current Central Equatoria State in the Republic of South Sudan.

President Kiir sent his condolences to Maj. Gen. James Loro Cirisio’s family, colleagues, Bari community and others affected by the loss.

Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister for Presidential Affairs was quoted to have described James Loro Cirisio as a national hero who immensely contributed towards the liberation of the country.

The Late Cirisio reportedly died on Thursday last week in Khartoum where he resided.