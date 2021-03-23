KIIR-On your mark, get set, go!

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday rung the national bell to mark the start of senior four examinations across the country. The ringing of the bell brought to the 304 centres in the ten States and three administrative areas 34,536 students for the exercise which is scheduled for two weeks.

South Sudan is the first among the East African countries to conduct examinations for senior four candidates after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media, President Kiir appreciated the candidates for being resilient within this critical time of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe.

“You students are the leaders of tomorrow in South Sudan and I, being your President, I don’t feel happy when we send our children to foreign countries for study,” President Kiir said.

“Yes, it was so because there was war in our country and now that there is peace, we have to organize ourselves so that all children who are studying outside come back to South Sudan,”

He added that there is no need to study outside the country, citing that there are higher schools and universities with capable teachers that can run schools. “I want to tell you that be courageous and apply whatever your teachers tell you,” he said.

“I would like to ask all South Sudanese to recognize teachers and officials in the Ministry of Education who have worked collectively with all stakeholders to ensure your progress in education. I was reliably informed that there are 34,536 candidates who are sitting this examination and out of these, 11,716 are females,” he said.

He revealed that this difference will have to close so that girls and boys are all equal in the class. “When you graduate, use the same opportunity to compete in the positions in government,” he added.

Central Equatoria Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani, said the commencement of the secondary education examination yesterday demonstrates commitment towards education as a field of development.

“For the candidates, I see the future of this country in you. Your parents and guardians are investing in your education. This time has come to translate the knowledge in the classroom by passing with flying colors,” Governor Wani said.

The Head teacher of Juba Day Secondary School, Mr. George Kenyi said many people in our communities didn’t believe that there would be exams but he thanks God that exams had started.

“We the teachers, when we were given the task to teach in this short period of time, we did our best because it is the chance that was given to us by our government,” Kenyi said.