KIIR on three days expo in Dubai

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday jetted off to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hold bilateral talks and participate in the ongoing Dubai Expo, his office said.

The statement posted on the Presidential Facebook Page stated that the head of state was accompanied by a number of officials including the advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime, Foreign Affairs Minister, MayiikAyii Dengand the Minister of Finance and Planning, Agak Achuil Lual.

Other members of the high-level delegation include the Minister in the Office of the President, Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Culture, Museums and National Heritage, Nadia Arop Dudi Mayom, Minister of Wildlife and Conservation, Rizik Zachariah Hassan, and the Director-General Intelligence Bureau, General Simon Yien Makuac.

The statement said: “on his three-day visit, H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit is expected to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020, and to hold bilateral discussions with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates.”

Kiir’s three-day state visit comes fours years his government and the Emiratis’ signed an agreement to enhance trade and diplomatic relations in 2019.

The signing of the deal came after Mr Kiir met with the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“The investment cooperation will enable the people of Emirates, the businessmen to invest in South Sudan, and at the same time, it will enable them to be able to bring goods and avoid double taxation,” Ateny Wek Ateny, Press Secretary in the Office of the President said of the deal then.