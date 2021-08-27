jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 27th, 2021
Kiir on official visit to Addis Ababa

By William Madouk Garang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday travelled to Addis Ababa for one-day-working visit to deliberate on topics that would strengthen and deepen bilateral ties and the continuing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

According to the President’s Official page,the two heads of statesanticipatedto discuss issues that would strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin EliaLomoro and the Governor of Jonglei state, Denay Jock Chagor.

Kiir waslikelyto  discuss mutual interest which include the implementation of the revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and the ongoing calamity in Tigray region with his counterpart the  Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed

