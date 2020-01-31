jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 1st, 2020
News

KIIR Off to S. Africa for peace

By: Martha David

President Salva Kiir left for South Africa yesterday morning for discussions on the remaining issues geared towards the formation of the new Government of National Unity.

Addressing reporters at the Juba International Airport (JIA), the Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny said the President was invited by the South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen and deepen the good bilateral relations between both countries  and to deliberate on the implementation of the ARCSS.

 “The waking visit is to meet and discuss the implementation of the peace agreement on resolution of conflict and how far the parties to the agreement have reached in implementation mechanism particularly the sticking issues, the security and states and also the formation of the transitional government of National Unity which is now less than 23 days to go and also the bilateral relation between the two countries,” he said.

He stated that the President was accompanied by higher delegation including Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro and the Minister of petroleum Awow  Daniel Chuang,  and the Managing Director of Nile Petroleum Company Deng Ton Abel, and other Senior Government officials.

Ateny explained that the visit ws relevant to the Minister of Petroleum and the Managing Director of Nile Petroleum Company to have an opportunity to discuss on the Oil Cooperation between the two countries.

