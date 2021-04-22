Kiir mourns slain Chadian President, Idris

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has declared three days of mourning and instructed all government institutions to fly flags at half-mast in honour of the slain Chadian President IdrisDebyItno.

President Deby, 68, died of injuries he had sustained on the frontline while commanding his forces fighting rebels in the northern part of the country, on Tuesday.

President Kiir in a statement issued on his official Facebook page, said: “he prays that the people of Chad will remain united both in action and purpose as they work to achieve meaningful transition that guarantees stability in their country.”