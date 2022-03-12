Kiir meets Sudan’s Darfur governor over Abyei crisis

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Thursday met and discussed with Sudan’s Governor of Darfur region, Mini Arko Minawi, the deteriorating security situation in Abyei following recent deadly raids on the disputed region by neighboring Misseriya nomads.

The Misseriya Arabs who are residents in the Darfur region and the Southern Kordofan state of Sudan have long been accused of carrying out attacks on Abyei including two this year which occurred in January and early March where at least 38 people were killed and thousands displaced in the violence.

In a statement posted on the Presidential Facebook Page on Thursday, PresidentKiir told the Sudanese leader that there was need to resolve disputes between the Misseriya and NgokDinkafor peaceful coexistence and betterment of relations between the two countries.

“His excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic met with a Sudanese leader Mini ArkoMinawi, governor of Darfur region.

“The meeting discussed the progress of peace progress in both South Sudan and Sudan. The two leaders also discussed the security and social situation in Abyei Area between the communities of NgokDinka and Misseriya.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit told Mini ArkoMiniwa that the people of South Sudan and Sudan are one-two different countries with great historical ties and urged for immediate resolution in the spirit in peace and

Abyei Protocol for the two communities to peacefully coexist in the area and also for the betterment of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries,” the statement read in part.

President Kiir who is the broker of the Juba Peace Agreement signed in 2020 between the Sudanese government and several former armed groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, also urged the leadership of Sudan to recommit to full implementation of the peace pact.

The head of state said he would send an accord mediation team headed by the Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs, Tut GatluakManime to Khartoum in an effort to bring all concerned stakeholders to the table.

“President Salva Kiir has also encouraged the Sudanese political leaders to put more positive spirit into Juba Peace agreement and told Minawi that he will send the Juba peace mediation team headed by Presidential advisor on National Security Affairs, Tut GatluakManime to Khartoum to resume the negotiation process with all stakeholders that are involved in the peace agreement.”

Following the killing of 33 people over the weekend, Abyei official Ajak Deng Miyanaccused Sudan’s national army, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of having participated in the recent attacks saying one person killed among the attackers was dressed in SAF fatigue.

Abyei, an oil-rich region claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan was put under the protection of UN peacekeeping force in 2011 following eruption of violence between Juba and Khartoum.