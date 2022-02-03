Kiir meets delegates from Ethiopia on security matters

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 1st, Feb 2022 met with the delegation from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia led by Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to discuss security issues in the region bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

In his remarks to the media after the meeting, Tagesse Chaffo said, they have exchanged information and discussed how to work closely for the interest of the two Countries noting that they were going to form a joint forum to discuss problems whenever they arise.

However, the major issues discussed during the meeting were pertaining, to cattle rustling, child abduction, infrastructure development and border trade in the areas bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

During their visit, TagesseChaffo was accompanied by OmodUjulu, President of Gambella Region, Ashadli Hassan, President of Benishagul Region, Ambassador FesehaShawel, Director General for IGAD Countries and Ambassador Nabil Mahdi, Ambassador of Ethiopia to South Sudan.

In April 2016, a group of ethnic from South Sudan raided villages in Gambella, killing an estimated 200 people, Letting Ethiopian troops pursue the raiders back into South Sudan in an attempt to free 100 kidnapped children.

While, the late last year 2021Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, DemekeMekonnen visited South Sudan to reviewed the longstanding relationship between the two countries with commitments to further cement it with extended engagements.

During this Visit, President Salva Kiir reaffirmed to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister that South Sudan will always stand in defense of Ethiopia’s peace, stability, security, and territorial integrity.

The early last year 2021 a high-level South Sudanese delegation composed of the leaders of the police forces paid a visit to Ethiopia to discuss issues of bilateral security cooperation, capacity building, and exchange of information on security and related issues.

However, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Ethiopia hosts closely half a million South Sudanese refugees. Most are hosted in a series of camps in Gambella.

While some of the Ethiopia identifiable bilateral national interests in South Sudan majorly are the Promotion and protection of trade relations, principally in construction, agriculture and livestock, the import and export of consumer goods, transportation, the service industry, financial services and remittances from Ethiopians working in South Sudan