Kiir, Machar, urged to address Tambura crisis

By Atimaku Joan

President Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar Teny have been urged to find a lasting solution to the deadly Tambura crisis on their expected visit to Western Equatoria State.

The duo is expected to visit Western Equatoria State this month on an undisclosed mission according to a City Review Newspaper quoting Western Equatoria State official.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, civil society activist Edmund Yakani said the visit of the top officials to the restive Western Equatoria State should bring to an end the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives over months of fighting in Tambura County.

“I am calling on the President and First Vice President to offer a solution to the crisis of Tambura,” said Yakani who is the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

The activist called to the attention of the presidency the plight of thousands of IDPs displaced by the violence by restoring tranquillity in the county to encourage the displaced to return to their homes.

There has not been official communication from the government about the planned visit of the presidency to Western Equatoria but unconfirmed reports suggest the president with his two deputies will be attending a religious celebration in Yambio this January.

Efforts made to reach the Press Secretary in the office of the president for more information about the visitation were unsuccessful.