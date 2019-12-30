KIIR, MACHAR to meet on first week of January

By: Nema Juma

President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar Teny are expected to meet in Juba on the first week of January 2020 to determine the number of states and boundaries.

In their latest meeting in Juba, the two principals pledged commitment to form the Revitalized-Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020.

In his Christmas and New Year message extended to Juba Monitor, Dr. Machar said he spent two weeks in Juba pushing for the implementation of the outstanding critical Pre-transitional tasks such as security arrangements and the number of states.

He said while in Juba they called for political space to be opened so that peace dissemination is conducted in a secured environment.

“Our mechanisms working on the implementation of the R-ARCSS have now spent over one year in Juba and most of them will work on Christmas and New Year days,” Dr. Riek said.

Dr. Machar said that in the light of progress that was made during face to face meeting in Juba, “we are looking forward to the meeting that shall be convened by the IGAD special envoy and facilitated by the President of the Republic of South Africa in the first week of January 2020.”

“We can achieve healing and overcome the pain and the suffering caused by the tragic war as it is evident that fabric of our society has been destroyed and our communities are divided along ethnic fault lines,” said Dr. Riek in his Christmas message.

He said it was time for all of them to work together to unite the citizens and mend the fabric of the society again.