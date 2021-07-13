Kiir launches first network

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has launched the first South Sudanese Telecommunication Network to facilitate good communication and promote easy information in the country.

In his remark during the official event, President Kiir said he was happy to launch the first South Sudan-based Digitel Mobile Network in the country.

“I am happy to be with you today in the launching of Digitel Network, the first fully-owned South Sudanese Mobile Operator Network,” President Kiir said.

He said, being the First Fully-Owned South Sudanese Mobile Operator in the country, the network would help to increase Digital literacy programs to the next generations for Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

President Kiir encourages the new Digitel Network Company to continue extending its’ services to other states in order to improve communication in the rural areas.

“My advice to the Digitel Network as a new company to the telecom market is that, let your services not end within and around Juba only, you should also distribute to other areas in the country,” Kiiradvised.

Moving to other areas is a key additional improvement that keeps services to urban centers which could not delay the objective of moving forward and could also promote the country to catch up with the rest of the world in the Digital Technology, he said.

In order to support the goals of extending the services to many areas across the country, the president reaffirmed his government commitment to connect telecommunication network to the communities in remote areas.

“To demonstrate seriousness in our desire to connect rural communities to mobile network, the government will explore auctions including tax exemptions that would benefit infatuations of network equipment and telecommunication tools,” President Kiir disclosed.

To prepare for our long term Digital infrastructure development, President Kiir also directed the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to coordinate with National Communication Authority[ NCA] to ensure the provision of Telecommunication structures in all road’s designs construction.

About Digital, Digitel is a South Sudan-based Telecommunication Company formed with the purpose of facilitating communications and promoting the use of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in Africa and many parts of the world.

The president also expressed the government’s strive which aimed at encouraging the use of ICT and promote the digital economy by providing access to the latest Internet Wireless Communications Technology.