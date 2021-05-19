KIIR-Keep off taxation manipulation

By John Agok

President Kiir yesterday cautioned the country’s politicians not to interfere with National Revenue Authority (NRA) by manipulating the taxation powers.

Kiir made the remarks at a two days conference hosted by NRA to increase collaboration with state governments in the country that includes; NRA Commissions, Ministry of finance and state organs relevant institutions.

The President also revealed that the country was capable to recover from oil dependency syndrome and emerge as the best in managing its non-oil revenue.

He recognized the development partners like African Development Bank (AFDB) and United Nation Development Program (UNDP) for supporting NRA and sponsoring the two day conference.

“I wish to make a special plea to my fellow politicians not to interfere with professional work and those mandated technical people in the efforts of tax collection. I will provide necessary leadership in supporting the work of NRA as well”, he said.

President Kiir pledged to be part and parcel of transforming the taxation system and gave assurance that, the peace deal and laws supported proper collection and mobilizationof non-oil revenue resources.

“I am aware that, the R-ARCSS and local government act stipulates on how to collect non- oil national revenue resources. Non-Transparency and accountability become a burden on the public in their Scio-economic aspects”, he added.

President Kiir applauded the recent improved achievements and tremendous result in collections reports.

“I really applaud the tremendous improvement over recent reports from NRA and we will continue to support you Commissioner Patrick Moggoa. I will soon launch the five years strategic plan”, he concluded.

The NRA with support from UNDP, is convening a conference with the state Governments to establish a common understanding on the roles and mandates regarding taxing powers. The conference has to address the coherence and clarity of responsibilities between the state and national level, and among different national stakeholders, with concern to public financial management powers.

The conference is timely given the NRA’S restructuring and organization, and its task to define a five – year strategic plan on tax system reform, supported by the African Development Bank.

Bringing together stakeholders in ensuring that decision makers had maximum knowledge about the bottlenecks and opportunities to create a fair, transparent and progressive tax system in the country.

President Kiir graced the conference geared toward mobilization of non-oil National Revenue resources attended by policies formulators, institutions from both state and national level tasked to mobilize revenues to supplement private sectors growth.