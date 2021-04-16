KIIR-In South Africa for bilateral talks

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Thursday morning left for South Africa to hold talks with the South African leader on bilateral relations, a statement from his office said.

The statement posted on his official Facebook page said the President went to South Africa on a working visit in company with Beatrice Khamisa Wani the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin the Presidential Affairs Minister.

“He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on issues that will strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries and discuss issues of mutual interest that include the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan [R-ARCSS],” the statement said.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on the visit of the President to South Africa yesterday, Michael Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information and government spokesperson said depending on the progress of the talks, an agreement may be signed at the end of the talks.

“It will depend on how they will progress with the discussions, the President may pave the way and the technocrats may go to sign or he comes back with the document to be reviewed,” he said.

In May 2019, South Sudan and South Africa signed an oil exploration deal worth about 1 billion dollars for exploration, building pipelines, and refinery.

The Exploration Production Sharing Agreement for Block B2 was signed by Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, the then South Sudan Minister of Petroleum and Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s Minister of Energy according to Reuters.

Block Blies in greater Jonglei State.

Following independence in 2011, South Sudan and South Africa signed an agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations between the two countries on September 27th, the same year.