Kiir in Dubai for bilateral talks

By John Agok

His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic yesterday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-day working visit, in a bid to boost bilateral talks between the two countries.

The President is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, Gen. Simon YienMakuac, and a number of Government officials.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit was seen off at Juba International Airport by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and a number of Government Dignitaries.

Speaking to the media upon the departure at Juba International Airport, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny said, the President will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of UAE on the areas in which South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates can further strengthen their relations and cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The government of the United Arab Emirates invited President Kiir to the Dubai Expo 2020, early this year where he was expected to hold bilateral talks with the leaders during his three days visit to Dubai.

The president welcomed the accredited ambassadors during the accreditation ceremony and urged them to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries and South Sudan, as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mayiik Ayii Deng, pledged his total cooperation with them.

This is the second external diplomatic trip the President has embarked on since his trip to Qatar was foiled last year after a high-level delegation landed in Qatar and a number of them tested positive for COVID-19.