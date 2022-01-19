Kiir-Grants amnesty to Kit Gwang, Agwelek

By William Madouk Garang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has granted amnesty to Agwelek and Kit Gwang of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) breakaway faction led by General Simon Gatwech Dual.

The pardon comes a day after a jackpot deal which was reached by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-government (SPLM-IG)and the Kit-Gwang group, hijacking the group away from Dr. Riek Machar’s political camp SPLM-IO. .

In a decree read on the State-owned TV and radio SSBC on Monday, President Salva Kiir granted an official pardon to both Agwelek and Kit-Gwang commanders to pave way for the peace implementation.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me under article 1.1 C read together with article 153.1 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as Amended. I Salva Kiir Mayardit President of the Republic of South Sudan and C-in-C of South Sudan People’s Defense Force,

“do hereby issue the Republican decree for the grant of amnesty to the SPLM-IO Kit-Gwang faction and the Agwelek faction under the respective commands of general Simon Gatwech Dual and Lt. Gen. Johnson Olony Thubo with effect from 17th January 2022,” reads in the parts of the order.

Two days ago, the Khartoum agreement was signed by Kit-Gwang interim leader Gen. Simon Gatwech Daul and his Deputy Gen. Johnson Olony on behalf of Agwelek and Kit-Gwang, while Gen Akol Koor Kuc and Presidential Security Advisor, Tut Galuak Manime on the government’s side.

The sealed deal gives amnesty to members of the Kit-Gwang splinter, who broke away from Dr. Machar’s Camp, SPLM-IO in August 2021 and engaged in deadly clashes in Magenis in Upper Nile State.

It’s also provided for respect of ceasefire, integration of Kit-Gwang forces into South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), and allocation of political position to the group pending negotiation.

A joint security committee will be formed to steer the implementation of the deal in three months. The committee will also ensure the relation of the Kit Gwang forces to Southern Malakal, Eastern Jongeli and Manyo.

After that, the government will deploy security in Meganis, Upper Nile to secure the residents and Kit Gwang troops to receive food and medical supplies from the government via SSPDF.

First Vice President and the leader of the SPLM-IO party, Dr. Riek Machar Teny yesterday conceded and welcomed the unexpected joining forces by his partner-in-peace the SPLM-IG and Kit Gwang group.

Though SPLM-IO accused the SPLM-IG of orchestrating the defection of the Kit Gwang, they said the defection will not haveany negative impact on the revitalized peace accord but said any attack of their forces is a red line.