Kiir give governors power to appoint and remove

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued an order delegating power to all the ten states governors to appoint and remove.

The order announced by South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) indicated that each State Governor was delegated the power to swear into Office the appointed State Government Officials in accordance with the provisions of the respective State Constitutions and the Local Government Act, 2009 in accordance to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in theRepublic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS)signed in 2018 by the parties to the Agreement and RJMEC respectively.

The decreealso directedthat all the State Governors, State and Local Government officials shall, pending amendment of the State Constitutions and the local Government Act, 2009, exercise their respective legal mandates in conformity with the terms of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.