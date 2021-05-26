Kiir forms committee to finalize Abyei status

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has constituted a high level committee to negotiate with Sudanese government, and reach a final solution on the status of Abyei.

In the order issued on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation TV, President Kiir appointed a 10-member committee to dialogue and enhance expeditious follow upswith Khartoum to determine the fate of Abyei.

The order comes a week after suspected Misseriya nomads carried out a deadly raid on Dunguop village East of Abyei town, leaving 12 people dead and seven others wounded.

The President in the Republican Order read on Monday evening,appointed Tut GatluakManime, the presidential advisor on National Security Affairs as the committee chairman and Deng AlorKuolthe Minister of East African Community as the deputy.

Other members appointed to the committee comprisedDeng BiongMijak,AssaAbasAkuei, and Dr Luka Monoja.

Majur Babur Ajang, James Deng Lual and KomKomGengas well asfour other unnamed members of the committee secretariatwere also appointed.

President Kiir tasked the committee to negotiate and implement a solution reflectthat the spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) 2005 on the final status of the contentious area, and also report monthly progress of the process

Established by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict (Abyei Protocol) of the Comprehensive Peace Area (CPA), the Abyei Areahas remained contentiousbetween the two countries since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

The Abyei Protocol defined the Abyei Area as “the area of the nine Ngok Dinka chiefdoms transferred to Kordofan in 1905.”

Under the provisions of the Protocol, the Abyei Area was considered, on interim basis, to be simultaneously part of both the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of the Sudan.