Kiir fires Undersecretary of Finance

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Thursday evening dismissed the 1st Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Garang Majak, and replaced him with John Deng Wal.

The Republican Decree read out on the state-own South Sudan Radio did not mention why the senior government official was fired.

Mr. John Deng Wal who is the incoming undersecretary previously served as the Director-General in the Ministry of Finance of Jonglei state and later on was appointed as Minister for Finance and Planning in the defunct Fangak state.

In a statement, Majak appreciated President Salva Kiir for the opportunity given to him to serve the people of South Sudan.

“It has been a valuable experience both personally and professionally. It has been an honour just to be part of your great leadership which is so inspiring. “Your Excellency, I am so proud of your Leadership because you managed to keep South Sudan united under the difficult circumstances, politically and economically. You’re a great leader of all times and I am sincerely privileged and proud to serve under your leadership,” he added.

The outgoing government official further wished his successor the best of luck in his assignment as 1st Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning adding he is available and willing to advice if asked.

This is the second decree after the removal ofthe Minister in the Office of President Nhial Deng Nhial and the Chief of Defense Forces Johnson Juma Okot.