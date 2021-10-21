Kiir fires Deputy Information Minister Baba Medan Konyi

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir has fired Baba Medan Konyi as the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Postal Services and replaced him with Dr. Jacob M. Korok.

Mr. Konyi who was appointed to the national unity government(R-TGoNU) in March last year, was fired via a presidential decree read on the national public service broadcaster, the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday evening.

The decree made no comments for the reasons tothe sacking of Mr. Konyi who was also the first governor of the defunct Boma State.

The new Deputy Information Minister, Dr. Korok was formerly an Acting Director General of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity dubbed R-TGoNU, made up of former incumbent government and various opposition parties signatory to the deal that ended the five years of civil warthat erupted in 2013.

The peace parties are implementing the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, which culminatesin general elections at the end of the transitional government in 2023.

There were some provisions including the security sector reforms that are yet to be carried out with the government decrying lack of funds as being responsible for the slow implementation.