Kiir directs SPLM-IO/A to stop hostilities

By Mamer Abraham

The Presidency on yesterday issued a directive for the cessation of hostilities between the rival SPLA-IO forces and to restore calm in Magenis.

In a meeting of the Presidency held in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the President Kiir also directed parties to R-ARCSS to work hard so as to resolve conflicts amicably and to ensure that the citizens of the were safe.

The First Vice President Dr. Riek MacharTeny and Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol were directed to submit their lists of nominees for the formation of the unified command to President Kiir.

According to a statement from the Minister for Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, discussions were carried out on Kitgwang declaration by the rival members of the SPL/A-IO under the command of General Simon Gatwech Dual and General Johnson Olony as well as the violence in Magenis in the Upper Nile State.

“The Presidency directed the SPLM/A-IO forces under the command of Dr. Machar and the breakaway forces Under Gen. Gatwech to observe a reasonable distance in order to safeguard against further violence,”.

The Presidency also called for calm in Magenis stating that the R-ARCSS should not be interfered with and asked the parties to the conflict to embrace peace, reconciliation and healing.

The Presidency further directed the Security Supervision Mechanisms (SSM) and the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to visit the areas hit by the conflicts in order to prevent further bloodshed and to contain thesituation.

In addition, the Presidency directed the Joint Defense Board (JDB), the Joint Transitional Security Committee (JTSC) and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) to go to the training centers and cantonment sites under the supervision of the National Transitional Committee (NTC).

“The Unified Command would include the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces; the South Sudan National Police Services; the National Security Services; the National Prisons Service; the Wildlife Forces and the Civil Defense Forces,” the statemen read.

In attendance were, Dr.Machar, Dr. James Wani Igga, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime and the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin.