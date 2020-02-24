Kiir directs secretaries to run gov’t

Kitab A Unango

President Salva Kiir has directed both national government and counties to be run by secretaries and undersecretaries respectively, a move that will remain in force until the appointment of ministers and their deputies in the unity government.

Kiir dissolved the cabinet on Friday last week. Together with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, formed the new government. The new ministers are yet to be appointed.

The order read on south Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Saturday is in accordance with article 101 (d) and (e) of the Constitution of Republic of South Sudan.

According to the directive, the officials will now continue running the affairs of the government in their respective ministries pending the appointment of ministers and their deputies.

In a separate order, Kiir ordered the establishment of two administrative areas of Ruweng and Pibor, which he created after dissolving the controversial 32 states last week.

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice Presidents James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng were sworn in on Saturday.

Kiir named Mayik Ayii as a Minister of Presidential Affairs as well as Tut Gatluak as Presidential Security Advisor last Friday, marking the beginning of the formation of the long awaited coalition government.