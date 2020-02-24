jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, February 24th, 2020
HomeNewsKiir directs secretaries to run gov’t
News

Kiir directs secretaries to run gov’t

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

Kitab A Unango

President Salva Kiir has directed both national government and counties to be run by secretaries and undersecretaries respectively, a move that will remain in force until the appointment of ministers and their deputies in the unity government.

Kiir dissolved the cabinet on Friday last week. Together with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, formed the new government. The new ministers are yet to be appointed.

The order read on south Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Saturday is in accordance with article 101 (d) and (e) of the Constitution of Republic of South Sudan.

According to the directive, the officials will now continue running the affairs of the government in their respective ministries pending the appointment of ministers and their deputies.

In a separate order, Kiir ordered the establishment of two administrative areas of Ruweng and Pibor, which he created after dissolving the controversial 32 states last week.

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice Presidents James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng were sworn in on Saturday.

Kiir named Mayik Ayii as a Minister of Presidential Affairs as well as Tut Gatluak as Presidential Security Advisor last Friday, marking the beginning of the formation of the long awaited coalition government.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

AU encourages holdout groups to join new gov’t

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Bullen Bala Alexander The African Union (AU) encourages the holdout groups to join the newly Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) if the country is to realize everlasting peace. On Saturday Dr. Riek Machar and three other Vice Presidents were sworn in at the State House, and that marked the beginning of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. Parties like the National Salvation Front (NAS) led by General Thomas Cirilo and South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by General Paul Malong Awan were not part of the...
News

U.S. told to lift sanctions against South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Kidega Livingstone The Inter-government Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on the international community and the United States in particular to lift all sanctions imposed on South Sudan and its government officials. There have been waves of sanctions on South Sudanese government political hardliners in the recent years. Last year, the U.S. slapped Vice President Taban Deng Gai with sanctions, accusing him for being an obstacle to the peace process after the signatories failed to meet the November 12th 2019 deadline. Other officials who have been sanctioned were the...
News

We must repair broken social fabric, says Nyandeng

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Kitab A Unango Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng has called on the nation to repair the broken social caused by the civil war that wrecked the Africa’s youngest nation for more than five years. Nyandeng took the oath of office Saturday as one of the five Vice Presidents in the recently formed Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, a position she became the first female to hold. Nyandeng gave her opening remarks by paying tribute to the veterans of the then Sudan People’s liberation Movement/Army. The Vice President called for...
error: Content is protected !!