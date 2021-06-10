Kiir directs NTC to mobilize funds for unifying forces

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has directed the Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee to mobilize the necessary resources needed to establish the unified security forces.

In a statement extended to Juba Monitor on Tuesday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said that President Salva Kiir instructed Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak, who is also heads of the National Transitional Committee (NTC) to accelerate the process of graduating the unified forces and developing a unified command.

Last month, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) reported that there was no significant progress in the Transitional Security Arrangements (TSAs), No graduation and redeployment for phase one of the Unified Forces.

The revitalized peace deal expected the unity government to graduate 83,000 Unified Forces, the unification of their command, and to redeploy the forces to provide security and safeguard the gains of the peace deal.

Earlier, the government claimed that there was no weapons to give to the unified forces. It also claimed it did not have the necessary funds for logistics.

On 28thMay, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) set the conditions necessary for lifting the arms embargo on South Sudan.

They include the completion by the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity such as the swearing in of the national parliamentarians, appointment of the Council of States and state legislatures. AlsoCouncil demanded the completion of the country’s strategic defense and security review; the formation of a unified command structure and others progress such as disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration; progress on proper management of existing arms and ammunition stockpiles.

On 8th June, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice Presidents Dr. James Wani Igga, Rebecca Nyandeng, Taban Deng Gai, and Hussein Abdelbagi agreed to relocate all government and opposition forces to cantonment sites for further training.