Kiir directs Adil to end inter-communal conflict in Terekeka

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Saturday directed the Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to restore law and order in the ongoing inter-communal violence within Terekeka County.

In attendance at the meeting which was held in J1, were Governor, Adil, Deputy Sarah Nene Redento, the Commissioner of Juba County Charles Joseph Wani, Commissioner of Terekeka County James LinoMalou, and the State Minister of Local Government of Central Moro Isaac Jenisio.

The State officials briefed President Kiir on the security situation in the State concerning the ongoing inter-communal violence within Terekeka County.

Deputy Governor Redento, told South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) that President Kiir had pledged to support the State government in restoring peace among the conflicting communities.

“In our meeting, we briefed the President who agreed to support us the and to work together to calm down the situation. Also, President Kiir called upon our communities from Terekeka County to calm down the situation,” he said.

Last week, more than 12 people were confirmed dead in the communal fighting among cattle keepers in the Kworjik-Luri area near Juba. The clashes started between the two communities in Kongon-Namondur, north of Juba, forcing several families to flee to the city from Rambur and Kworjik areas.

This was the second time such incident had been reported amongst the communities in Kworjik area of Juba.Last year, a similar conflict led tomore than 50 people losing their lives and thousands others displaced.

Earlier, Governor Adil urged all the Youths, intellectuals and politicians hailing from Terekeka especially the two communities of Kobura and Tali to explicitly use their positions to influence peace and reconciliation. Henoted that the symbol of a true servant was to givecurrent and future generations a peaceful,prosperous and united Terekeka County.