Kiir, Cyril to hold bilateral talks in Juba

By John Agok

President Cyril Ramposa of South Africa is expected in Juba in coming few days just to meet with his counterpart President Salva Kiir on Juba and Pretoria bilateral talks togear toward assessing the implementation of the South Sudan peace deal, 2018 (R-ARCSS) according to President Kiir’s office.

President Ramphosa will also come and explored areas of mutual interest especially in economic opportunities to invest in energy, Agriculture and other service sector.

Speaking to Media upon arrival to Juba International Airport (JIA) Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin admitted that, the bilateral talks conducted in S. Africa by the two Presidents was successful and in some days to come President Ramphosa will be in Juba for follow up.

President Kiir had extensive discussion with his counterpart touching mainly on three issues of economic opportunities, issues of sanction and investment on energy and also service sector.

“President Salva will soon expect his brother Cyril to equally visit Juba in days coming to follow on R-ARCSS by engaging parties to address silent areas seem to slow implementation process,” he said.

Dr. Marialalso reveal that, President Kiir invites South Africa to invest in South Sudan given the fact that S. Africa has a good infrastructure and technology. There are a lot of opportunities they will invest in especially, Agriculture, mining, energy and service sector.

However, the two leaders were concern over issue of Sanction and pledged to work together in convincing UN to lift arm embargo against South Sudan.

Dr. Marial also mentioned on the issue of delay transitional justice that ensued to formation of Hybrid Court and on economic opportunities including areas of investment.

President Kiir also congratulates Nicholas Haysom who is the UN representative to Security Council and the head of UNMISS.

