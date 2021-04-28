Kiir condemned shooting of Father Carlassare

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has condemned shooting of Father Carlassare which occurred in Rumbek town on Sunday night.

The President called on the Lake State authorities to accelerate the arrest and prosecution of Fr. Carlassare attackers and which the head of state described as shameful act of intimidation against the Bishop-elect of Rumbek.

According to statement posted on the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), President Kiir expressed his dismay over the incident that resulted in the injury of Father Christian Carlassare.

Unknown assailants shot and wounded the catholic priest on Sunday midnight at his residence in Rumbek town.

“I call upon all South Sudanese to condemn the criminals who carried out this heinous crime in the strongest term possible,” he said.

Earlier, Father Carlassare who was nursing his wounds at Rumbek hospitalhad told media that his condition was stable.

President Kiir said the “reprehensible act of violence meted on Father Carlassare was unacceptable and must stop immediately.

He directed the government of Lakes State to carry out an expeditious investigation that would lead to the arrest and persecution of the perpetrators.

“I want such violence directed to innocence lives especially people of God to cease. I also direct the state government to quickly bring justice for Fr. Carelassare,” he said.

In another development the Governor of Lake State Makur Kulang said some police officers who were guarding the residence of the father had been arrested for allegedly failing to intervene.

“We will stand by” Father Carlassare, who was chosen by the Pope to lead, arguing that the action of few criminals should not be allowed to affect the plans of the cleric,” he said.

“President Kiir is wishing the Bishop a quick recovery to enable him to return to the Diocese to serve our people with renewed determination and faith”.

Fr. Carlassare was yesterday flown to Kenya Capital Nairobi for further treatment.

He is also expected to be installed on 23rd May in Rumbek Diocese following his appointment on March 8th this year.