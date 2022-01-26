Kiir Concern over Bor Church Crisis

By John Agok

The President of Republic Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday interceded into Bor Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) in Jonglei state, wrangles between Bishops Akurdid and Moses Anur saga that has scored public attention over sometimes now.

Justin Badi Arama and the high-profile politicians hailed from Jonglei met Kiir at the presidential palace to seek his concern over the longstanding saga facing the religious leaders. This heightened tension sought public attention between incumbent Arch-Bishop Moses Anur and his predecessor, Bishop Akurdiit Ngong.

The Internal Province Primate Justin Badi Arama settled the matter by appointing Arch-Bishop Moses Anur but his Predecessor could not reconcile their difference leading to continuous chaos including the recent amok in the state which ensued to the expulsion of two bishops to Juba.

According to a statement from Deng Dau after meeting with President in deriving resolutions proposed to solve longstanding issues by Church leaders and Community said.

“As the leaders from Bor Community, the President gave enough time to discuss all venues on how all this problem can be resolved. We are satisfied with proposals and advice on how these problems can be resolved for the interest of congregation and church progress as well” he stated.

Dau added that the issue has been ongoing for years and it is high time now it should be brought to an end.

The High-profile hailed from Bor Community includes Mama Nyandeng De Mabior, Deng Dau, Michael Makuei Lueth and other senior officials who met with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The government intervention into this Church saga includes banning four ECSS churches believed to have been fueling the conflict in the state.

In August 2020 both Badi and Akurdid received the long-awaited verdict from the Court. Rueben Akurdid and his supporters decided to barred enthroned Newly appointed ECSS of Bor Province of Jonglei state, his Grace Moses Anur from taking over his predecessor.

Recently, the two Bishops were again given an ultimatum to leave the state or face expulsion by Authorities in a bid to shun the Church crisis.