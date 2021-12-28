Kiir- cease violence against aid workers

By Lodu William Odiya

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, on the Christmas Eve, called for an end to violence against humanitarian workers and vowed to make the killers of benefactors pay for their crimes.

President Kiir’s stern warning came five days after an attack occurred on a convoy of five amphibious vehicles belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP) by gunmen left one aid worker dead between Tindiir and Duk Padiet in Duk County, Jonglei State.

The Head of the State in his Christmas message reminded the citizens that the country had just emerged from violent conflict and that, support for peace and shunning of violence in all its forms should be the priority to allow for peaceful resolution of grievances.

He stressed that the citizens ought to demonstrate peace and care towards those who serve in our communities, especially in remote locations whether they are government administrators or humanitarian workers.

“The uncalled for violence against humanitarian workers must cease immediately. Those committing these crimes will not hide from the long arm of our law indefinitely, they will be caught no matter how long this will take, and they will pay for their crimes,” President Kiir said.

The killing of the aid workers in Duk County on 19thDecember, brings to five the number of humanitarian workers killed in the country in 2021, and a year that has also seen an increase in the number of attacks on humanitarian assets.

Activist Edmund Yakani called on the government to expedite and complete the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to fully transit the country from violence to peace.

“Blaming anyone for our failure to transition our society from violence to peace is not correct and it demonstrates bad political attitudes towards our constitutional responsibility for preventing deadly violence and making peace prevail across the country,” said Mr. Yakani who heads the advocacy group of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

Yakani also urged the government to play an active role in resolving the Ethiopia’s crisis by engaging the parties for peaceful settlement of their differences.