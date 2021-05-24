Kiir cancels Ms. Animu’sappointment as MP

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has revoked the appointment of Afekuru Animu Risasi as a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)on Friday.

In another decree read on the state-sponsored broadcast, SSBC Friday evening, President Kiir appointed an SPLM politician from Warrap State, Joseph Lual Achuil as her replacement.

He also replaced Simon MouThiik, another OPP nominated MP who had turned down appointments to the legislature, with Angui DiingDiing who is also a member of the SPLM party.

Ms. AnimuRisasi had only been appointed to the parliament three weeks ago on the ticket of the Other Political Parties (OPP), an umbrella group of about six political parties signatory to the 2018 agreement led by Peter Mayen Majongdit as the chairman.

The President did not mention any reasons for the change of the embattled MP.

However, Animu’sappointment to theTNLAhad sincesparked public uproar online with some questioning her nationality, claiming that she was a Ugandan.

Photographs of her alleged identity card shared online shows that Afekuru Animu Risasi isa South Sudanese national born in Kendre Boma, Lujulo Payam, of Morobo County, in Central Equatoria State.

In another photo, Ms.AnimuhelddaUgandan passport indicating she was born in Nsambya, Kampala District.

In a letter May 15, the Keliko community of where the controversial MP is said to hail from, said her claims of origin from the tribe were false.

Media reports also indicated that Ms. Animu had once served as a consultant in the office of the then First VicePresident, Taban Deng Gai but was fired after her alleged dual citizenship surfaced online two years ago.

Ms. Animu has yet to clarify or comment on the controversy surrounding her identity.