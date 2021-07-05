Kiir cancels appointment of 35 MPs to the TNLA

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has cancelled 35 members of parliament who wereappointed to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)in May.

The revocation of 35out of 550 lawmakers; representing SPLM, SSOA andthe National Agendaparties,to the lower chamberof the National Legislature the TNLA, comes without explanationthrough a decree read on the State own television, South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation(SSBC) Saturday evening.

From the SPLM party inCentral Equatoria State, President Kiirremoved Jennifer Yabu Lasuba, Huda Michael Laila Daudi, Gowan John Elias, Suzy Anthony Juma, Emmanuel Taban Martin, and Diana Richard Wani.

Mary Nyanut Ring Machar and Joseph Garang Maluil both SPLM members from Warrap State were removed.

In Eastern Equatoria State, he thwarted the appointment of MPs Eunice Nakor Paul, Hellen Orasio, Daniel Naroi Lochek, and Pasca Ohisa Oduho, on the ticket of SPLM.

Kiir dismissedChol Paul Pawel, Nyang Chol Duor, James Guot Pur, Nyawaraga Martin Nyang, Elizabeth Akuol Chuang, Mary Akech Bior, and Tabitha Nyanchin Kuojo, all SPLM appointees from Jonglei State.

SPLM appointees from Lakes State were Suzana Peter Machar and Peter LualLual were removed.

SSOA politicianMaria Nyahok William in Upper Nile State was cancelled out on the list of MPs to the national parliament.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal State,SPLM politician Neima Abbas Eldo lost her legislative position,while in Unity state, SPLM members Mary Paul Nyundeng, Innocent Lazarus Latjor, and Simon Gatluak Pech Dak–and SSOA’s Peter Gatkuoth Thot Pakam ordered outof the TNLA by the decree.

President Kiir also decreed outAnita David Gamu, Roselyn Samuel Abujohn, SepuraSiapai Richard, and LotoAlipiapai, all SPM politicians from Western Equatoria State.

MPs Lawrence Ibon, Ongeso Cham Ader, and KengenJakorBejorespresenting Pibor Administrative Area on the SPLM tickets were relieved.

In Abyei Administrative Area, SPLM member Deng Arop Kuol lost his parliamentary position in the decree.

President Kiir in another decree appointed new 35 MPs to fill up just the freed parliamentary position in a separate decree issued on the same day.

Below is the list of 35 new MPs: