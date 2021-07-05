KIIR-Appoints MPs to Council of States

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Saturday evening reconstituted the Council of States, appointing 92 lawmakers to complete the formation of the national legislature.

The Council of States which is the upper house of the two chambers of the national legislature, had been waiting for restructuring to expand its membership to 100 from 50, to accommodate members of opposition parties as dictated in the peace agreement.

PresidentKiir on May 10, appointed 550 legislators comprising members from various parties’ signatory to the 2018 peace pact,to the lower house, the Transitional National Assembly (TNL).

The Council of States according to the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011, is mandated to initiate legislation on the decentralized system of government; issues resolutions and directives to guide all levels of governments;and oversees national reconstruction, development and equitable service delivery in the states.

It is similarly tasked with monitoring the repatriation, relief, resettlement, rehabilitation, reintegration of returnees, internally displaced persons, reconstruction of disaster and conflict-affected areas.

The upper chamber also has the authority to request statements from Governors and national Ministers concerned regarding effective implementation of the decentralized system and devolution of powers and any other issues related to the states.

It equally legislates on the promotion of a culture of peace, reconciliation and communal harmony among all the people of the states and approves changes in state names, capitals and boundaries.

In a decree read on the national broadcast, the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Saturday, the president appointed the MPs distributed across the 10 states and three Administrative Areas, representing the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement(SPLM), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement –In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and the opposition coalition, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) among others.

Know members representing your state in the reconstituted Council of States:

1. Stephen Gaga Lukudu – CES SPLM

2. KornelioKenyiBefo – CES SPLM

3. Johnson Ladu Surur – CES SPLM

4. Jaden Jada Solomon – CES SPLM

5. Victoria Nasire Augustino – CES SPLM

6. Anisia Achieng Karlo – EES SPLM

7. Marko Lokale – EES SPLM

8. Michael LokeruiLosike – EES SPLM

9. Denis OrengOfilangItorong – EES SPLM

10. Daniel Deng Lual – Jonglei SPLM

11. Sarah NyakuochKuach – Jonglei SPLM

12. Monica Achol Benjamin – Jonglei SPLM

13. ChuolRambangLuoth – Jonglei SPLM

14. Joshua DauDhieu – Jonglei SPLM

15. Michael Mario Dhuor – Jonglei SPLM

16. MajakMacharDholbai – Lakes SPLM

17. James MagokAter – Lakes SPLM

18. Isaac KonAnok – Lakes SPLM

19. Arthur AkuienChol – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

20. Aldo Ajou Deng – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

21. AthianAthianKuot – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

22. Donato Dimo Orach – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

23. Chan Malual Chan – Warrap SPLM

24. AneiNgongAnei – Warrap SPLM

25. Faustino Atem-gualdit – Warrap SPLM

26. NyandengKerubinoKuanyin – Warrap SPLM

27. Louis Victor Akwar – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

28. Dhalkon Ricardo Ugal – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

29. Celestino Joseph Mahmoud – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

30. AwadhJumaAmanMarjal – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM

31. Gol Paul Ngundeng – Unity SPLM

32. Sultan Kong Kong – Unity SPLM

33. RieuGatlierGai – Unity SPLM

34. Joseph Bol Chan – Upper Nile SPLM

35. Alice OdokKiir – Upper Nile SPLM

36. Arun Lual Run – Upper Nile SPLM

37. Joseph Aban Deng – Upper Nile SPLM

38. Joseph NyokAbiel – Upper Nile SPLM

39. John MasuaMandaza – WE SPLM

40. Isaac Sumu Cleopa – WE SPLM

41. Queenta Benedict Zungubia – WE SPLM

42. Angelo Beda Gbangbura – WE SPLM

43. Tabitha CholManyiel – Abyei AA SPLM

44. Kennedy GayinNgare – Pibor AA SPLM

45. Khamis Ismael Konyi – Pibor AA SPLM

46. Mary Ayen Mijok – Ruweng SPLM

47. Dr. Vigil Modi Guma – CE Democratic Forum

48. Ida Luka Jenman – Pibor AA Democratic Forum

49. Prof. Malok Daniel Achu – Western Bahr el Ghazal USSAP

50. Mary Isaac Daniel – Lakes USSAP

51. James Andrea Anyak – Western Bahr el Ghazal Labour

52. Mary Apar Deng – Upper Nile DC

53. AjuetRehanMuonAjuet – Warrap USSP

54. James Wal Garang – Norther Bahr el Ghazal SANU

55. JeneviaEliabaJanap – WE UDSF

56. ManoahAligo Donga – CE SPLM-IO

57. Monica Juan Lino – CE SPLM-IO

58. Josephine Nakur Ambrose – EE SPLM-IO

59. SistoMajikwe – EE SPLM-IO

60. Taban John Nyaruben Korong – Pibor AA SPLM-IO

61. John JuyolYual – Jonglei SPLM-IO

62. Hassan Adam Gatpan Dong – Jonglei SPLM-IO

63. Rebecca AneiDiotManyiel – Lakes SPLM-IO

64. Elisabeth Stephen Kon – Lakes SPLM-IO

65. Deng DengAkoon – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM-IO

66. Mubarak Deng Tong Duang – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SPLM-IO

67. RuotDholRieth – Unity SPLM-IO

68. PeteroJuolMachar – Unity SPLM-IO

69. John WuorManteng – Ruweng SPLM-IO

70. Cirilo Chol Dut Noon – Warrap SPLM-IO

71. Nyandeng Mayen Kuol – Warrap SPLM-IO

72. Margret Vito Akwar – Abyei AA SPLM-IO

73. Madelino Angelo Elzain – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM-IO

74. Santino OpiyoMadhieu – Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLM-IO

75. LavericLiwaDongoro – WE SPLM-IO

76. Jules Reuben Nakobo – WE SPLM-IO

77. Nafisa Ibrahim Adam – Upper Nile SPLM-IO

78. Joy OwachNyiker – Upper Nile SPLM-IO

79. Simon Maguet Gai Majak – Unity SPLM-IO

80. Moses Malek Chuol Kang – Upper Nile SPLM-IO

81. CelinoSaturinoSwaka Daniel – CE SPLM-IO

82. Margret John Jok – Jonglei SPLM-IO

83. BapinyManytuilWejang – Unity SSOA

84. John Tap Malual – Unity SSOA

85. John UkechLueth – Northern Bahr el Ghazal SSOA

86. BepinSabinoAjawin – Upper Nile SSOA

87. Linda Andrea Apaya – WE SSOA

88. Juan Dar – Unity SSOA

89. AbdunGatjiekGatluak – Unity SSOA

90. Bashir Abdelrahman – Pibor AA SSOA

91. OkelloLaweriOdong – EE SSOA

92. Tut Gatkek Tut Upper – Upper Nile SSOA