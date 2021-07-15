Kiir and Abay to launch Green Legacy campaign

By Nema Juma

President Salva Kiir and his counterpart Abiy Ahmed the Prime minister of Ethiopia are planning to launch a green legacy campaign in the country, however the legacy is for the tree planting.

Initial reports indicates that one hundred million apart from the first of the United Nation will be planted under this green Legacy.

Although there is scanty information and under confirmation from both Ethiopia and Juba the undersecretary of Environment and forestry, AfricanoBartel said that the Ethiopia has an initiative called green Legacy, which is the initiative of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and they are producing six billion trees seedling and they have one billion seedling that they would like to also give to neighbouring country.

“So of late the Amb. Said that they would like to donate six million trees to south Sudan but because of the differences in the Eco-zones and also for the fear of us getting many species or task that could not not be able to control we simply said it’s not possible for them to do that but they will only be able to do the planting in the neighbouring states like in Akobo basin and the rest, so those are the areas that they would like to do something from the but we don’t have hundred million trees from them,” the undersecretary told Juba monitor on phone yesterday afternoon

However when contacted Ethiopian Deputy Head of Mission to South Sudan ZelalemBirhan, said that they have that program to plant trees in South Sudan, adding that it’s the project not only in South Sudan but even in other neighbouring countries , but the technical issues are being worked out.

“So we are discussing with the relevant technician like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Environment and foreign Affairs so the details will be out when we finalize with all the technical discussions,” he added.

Amb. Zelalem said that their plan toplant trees is around the border areas between the two countries and even in Juba as well but that will be worked on as well.

“Our plan is that we want to plant the trees on the border areas between the two countries and some trees in Juba as well but that will be worked out and the all the details will be out when we agree on all the issues,” he said.

He added that the names of the areas to plant the trees will be decided when they finalize the discussion but “we are targeting the border areas,” he added.

“We are aware of South Sudanese initiative of planting hundred million trees in ten years, so we just want to complement with that as well because we know have joint cooperation in this as well, we want to plant trees in different countries as well,” he added.