KIIR-A must people’s driven constitution

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir Mayarditon Tuesdaydirected the head delegates of all parties to R-ARCSS on including views of grassroots people by taking into consideration of National Dialogue resolutions, so that it could be people’s driven constitution.

He called on delegates who represent their respective parties to include the views of the grassroots people.

“ I call on those people who have opportunity to represent their parties during the three day workshop to shape well the process by knowing historical aspects, because during the struggle time , we were fighting common enemy as one tribe and region ”, he said.

He cautioned the delegates to refer to National Dialogue resolutions as it reflects views of the grass root people.

“You should refer to people’s thoughts and opinions ignited from National Dialogue that took three years in an extensive consultation with people at the grass root and national level. This can embrace diversity and it can be people’s driven constitutions”, the President added.

Kiir officially opened the first session of the workshop on Permanent Constitution Making Process which was witnessed, and attended by Church based groups , academia , regional guarantors , international partners and friends of South Sudan.

The workshop was prepared under the theme: “ Design the path to a durable Constitution for South Sudan, and the outcome of the workshop should form the basis for drafting the legislation to be enacted to govern the Constitution-making process”, (Article 6.9.)

The Workshop also seek to reach agreement between parties and stakeholders on a number of key issues left unresolved from the 2018 High-Level Revitalization Forum.

All negotiated outcomes should be outlined in a Resolution Documented, which would be relayed to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs after the Workshop.

R-TGoNU is tasked by the R-ARCSS to, inter alia, initiate and oversee the country’s permanent Constitution-making process (Articles 6.1. and 6.2.)

The Workshop was convened by R-JMEC and facilitated by the Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law, a Germany based institute renowned internationally for constitution-making pursuant to Article 6.8 of the R-ARCSS.