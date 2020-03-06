jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 6th, 2020
HomeEntertainmentKidip speaking about the current life
Entertainment

Kidip speaking about the current life

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Kidip is an Arabic version of lying and is the latest song from the talent kingdom crew.

The song explains the current situation of South Sudanese living in total speculation of what is going on.

Anier Bai said that majority of South Sudanese were living on expectation of things changing but could not feel the change.

Speaking of the dollar rates drop in the market but Anier Bai said that the changes were verbal and not felt by people.

“We are living in total lies of things changing but in real sense nothing is changing for example you might hear that today dollar is at this price and when you go to the market it is different price,” said Anier.

Some verses of the song also touch on the cost of water and power in the country saying that majority of people depend on lies.

Recently the Presidential Spokesperson Wek Ateny warned the public against spreading rumors about the formation of the government as the selection of the cabinet awaits.

Produced by Jehu, kipid is a dancehall feeling song and a club banger.

Talent Kingdom rose to fame with their Zoom Zoom single in the early 2016 and have since then been dropping hits for their fans.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Entertainment

Miss Achai Wiir final set for today

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mandela Nelson Denis The long awaited Miss Achai Wiir’s final is going down today at freedom hall. Under the theme “thrive for unity”, the most anticipated beauty contest will see out of the ten and above contestants, one walk home with a brand new car. The 2019/2020 Miss Achai Wiir seems to be tough one because all the contestants look beautiful and smart in their reasoning. The unveiling night of Miss Achai Wiir will give chance to the crowd to witness what is expected today. Bangzee, a model who...
error: Content is protected !!