Kick boxing champion back in the country

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

Kick boxing Champion 2016 James Majok Dau has returned to the country after a three-year visit to Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, James Majok Dau said it his decision when he joined kick boxing.

“When I started boxing, I got a lot of experience from the coach; he advised me how to increase practices all time. There was a time I played with person of 82 KG and I won the match while I was 70 KG, I played well because all my fans supported me during that time,” he said.

Majok added that in 2008 he contested for the belt and won the game, “I played in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan. All the South Sudanese were happy about me and they were encouraging me to continue playing with the rest of boxing games.”

He revealed that this year they were going to play in Cairo, saying sport is unity since it brings people together.

Majok urged youth to joining sports for peace.