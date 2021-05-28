Khat boys invade schools in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Khat boys have mixed up with street children and invaded learning institutions in Juba for self- accommodation after pupils left classes.

The Administrator of Juba One Boys Secondary School Clementine Kiden Arkangelo and Girls Secondary school yesterday said that the hooligans occupied schools’ classrooms whenever students go home. They said the boys slept, smoked bhang and chewed khat inside the classes.

Early this month, the Ministry of General Education declared reopening of public schools across the country after one year lockdown due to covid-19.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Juba One Boys Head Teacher Clementine Kiden Arkangelo said that the boys slept in the school, drank, and broke doors and windows.

“These people are not street children because some of them are big people, they are here at school every day. If you come to Juba one boys as well other schools at six, afternoon immediately, they will beat you whether you are big or small. I try several times to approach them to stop them but they can’t accept to go out from the school,” Ms. Kiden said.

She added that sleeping at school creates some fear for learning institution to continue within this situation in the school premise. When you come at the afternoon you found some of them are smoking strong tobacco.

“Let the government take care of this person who sleep in an unknown place where mother and father don’t know some of them sleeping in the market. These streets children have their parents who can take care for them. If not let the government of reformatory schoolbe set up for them. I urge the government and general public to really take care of their children. Let them not leave children to go to the street,” she said.

South Sudan has been experiencing the problem of street children, a problem attributed to long civil war in the Country.

Any girl or boy who has not reached adulthood for whom the street has become her or his habitual abode or source of livelihood and who is inadequately protected, supervised or directed by an irresponsible adult.

the majority of the street children are male within the age of 6-14 years and originally from urban areas, with extended families of low socio-economic status.

The highest percentage of the children go to the street for employment purposes, followed by parental loss, child abuse, strict regulations at home and commitment of the offense. They survive by engaging in works such as selling wares, shoe shining, collecting rubbish, collecting empty bottles for re-use by local beverage makers, washing cars, and others beg or steal. They face a lot of problems such as drop out of school drug abuse, feeding themselves by leftovers from restaurants, and some sleep hungry.