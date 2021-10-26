jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtKhartoum situation need urgent support
A foot for thought

Khartoum situation need urgent support

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The protest that happened yesterday in Khartoum needs urgent attention to calm the situation. Yesterday in Al-Jazeera Television the information broadcast and the online news showed that the situation was critical.  According to the information there were some high – ranking officials who were arrested and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok detained also by the Military who staged the coup.

The destructions that happened need to be controlled with the support of the third party. We cannot see such situation happening and watch without making a contribution to end it. We know the situation had started long time ago when the former President Omer Hassan Al Bashir was removed by the citizens demanding their rights and freedom.

Since that time up to this moment the situation in Sudan has not been stable. How far is it going to take and end needs appropriate solutions. The Military Chief has already declared the state of emergency across the country. They already controlling the country because of the power they have.

Many people were in the streets of Khartoum, majority of them were men and few women.  Sudan has been in conflict with Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM} for many years until Southerners got its Independence in 2011.  Before the Independence of South Sudan, there had been conflicts between the former government of Al Bashir and Darfur people. It had taken many years until Al Bashir was removed from power.  Citizens of Khartoum have not yet got a leader that can lead them in a democratic manner. That is why the protest occurred in Khartoum the Capital of Sudan. The Prime Minister told them protest peacefully, that was a good remark on his side as a good spirit of a leader.  He knows in such condition many people would be injured and others would lose lives in the process of protesting.

It is unfortunate the coup occurred in Sudan and the victims were citizens especially women and children. I wish they will come out with immediate solution to end the protest in a good way and live in peace. There is nothing good in this world than living in peace and stability.

May God bless them all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

New cases of COVID – 19

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It was published in the newspaper that three people died with COVID -19 recently, it has been long time since such report of COVID-19 for some months has made in South Sudan. It is because people are not following instructions of COVID – 19. In gathering places, there was no social distancing, people greet each other normally and enjoy life like before. Having no deaths of COVID-19 is good but better to end the disease in the country. Sometimes you may think that...
A foot for thought

Journalists should speak out for their rights

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor United Nations  Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS} Human Rights  Department  organized a two days  roundtable to raise awareness on the right to freedom of expression and combatting hate speech through a joint dialogue between the Ministry of Information, Civil Society organizations and media representatives in the country. The program started on Tuesday and ended yesterday. During the discussions it was mentioned that journalists should make sure that they work under the safe environment where they were protected. Freedom of expression was not being...
A foot for thought

Did you succeed in your plan?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question is to all of us as grown up people, sometimes you can draw your plan based on what you want to achieve in life. Sometimes you can succeed or fail. You may think the reasons for the failure of your plan would take you back to review your original plan. If you find the reasons, you can make adjustment and see how you can go about it. Many people have different experiences in the way they make plans; they can do...
error: Content is protected !!