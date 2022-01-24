jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, January 24th, 2022
Editorial

KHARTOUM PEACE AGREEMENT IN DILEMMA

The recent peace signed between the Kitgwang and Agwelek Factions and SPLM-IG suffers denial by Sudan as the circular reported by Juba Monitor Newspaper and other newspapers indicates. The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan clarifies that the peace agreement signed between Kitgwang Faction of Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual and SPLM-IG of H.E SalvaKiirMayardit was not initiated by the regional alliance called IGAD and has nothing to do with the pact. This publicly clarifies that Sudan was only providing a venue to warring factions without involving itself in the signed peace accord. As Sudan disowns the Kitgwang and SPLM-IG peace deal, the significance of the KPA in which President SalvaKiirMayardit issued a decree pardoning and granting amnesty to Kitgwang and Agwelek factions has reduced greatly and tensions in areas affected by such factions began rising as fighting is expected to resume following mistrust created by Sudan’s shying away from the KPA’s responsibility. It is regionally known that any country hosting warring factions should be responsible for any outcomes of the peace signed but this did not come into the mind of Sudan. Unless otherwise Sudan was forced by the IGAD to issue a circular clarifying its position in Khartoum Peace Agreement as obviously known that Sudan holds the Chairmanship of IGAD. Both IGAD and Sudan deserve not much blame as Khartoum Peace Agreement confuses the whole region why SPLM-IG signed the agreement instead of the SPLM-IO signing the agreement with its two factions of Kitgwang and Agwelek. It can be envisaged that IGAD does not want divided concentration as focusing on two agreements would lessen its commitment to implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement in which it is one of the guarantors. To leaders of Kitgwang and Agwelek factions, and of SPLM-IG, the disownment of the Khartoum Peace Agreement by Sudan can’t dishonour it unless otherwise it was not signed with dignity and trust in the first place, but if it was signed with those leadership values, then a peace agreement signed is a peace agreement signed. it must be respected fully and implemented.   

