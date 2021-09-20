jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, September 20th, 2021
Kenyan truck driver found lifeless at Elegu Township

By William Madouk Garang

A Kenyan truck driver has been found dead on Tuesday in his guest house room in Lorikwor west ward, Elegu Town council in Amuru District.

On his statement to the police,Osuman Ibrahim, a businessman in Elegu said that the deceased was en routed to Juba, South Sudan to deliver cargo.

Osuman Ibrahim said that the deceased Kenyan driver who was destined to ferry to Juba was found dead at his room in the hotel at 6:48 AM on Tuesday.

“Hersi Abdiriza, 45, was found in his guest house room in Lokirkwor west ward, Elegu town council in Amuru District,” said Ibrahim.

According to some preliminary information, it was revealed that the deceased was not feeling upon his arrival in Elegu on Sept 13, because he had been on medication prescribed from Kenya.

The deceased’s body had since been evacuated to Gulu Regional hospital for post-mortem pending handover to the relatives for burial as inquiry continued to establish the sudden death of the driver. 

David OngomMudong, the Aswa Police Public Relations Officer told URN that preliminary information revealed that the deceased was not feeling well upon his arrival in Elegu on September 13, 2021 since he was on medication prescribed from Kenya.

Mudong explained that they were investigating a case of sudden death vide Elegu CRB 131/2021.

He disclosed that another driver was hired to drive the deceased’s truck to Juba to deliver goods, adding that relevant statements had already been recorded to aid investigations.

