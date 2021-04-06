Kenyan transporters group issues travel advisory

By James Atem Kuir

The Kenyan Transporters’ Association (KTA) has warned its truck drivers against traveling to the country through Juba-Yei road following recent killing along highways leading to Juba.

Last week, road ambushes laid by unidentified gunmen along Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads resulted in the killing of dozen people, including some Kenyan and Ugandan transit truck drivers and burning of vehicles.

“Following the increased incidences of insecurity, murder and violent crimes against foreign drivers; such as killing and burning of drivers and setting ablaze of trucks currently being witnessed in South Sudan, we wish to advise transporters not to use Yei-Juba road as there is no security guarantee,” the travel advisory reads in part.

The travel alert issued on April 2 and signed by Dennis Ombok the association’s CEO, also advised own transporters to withdraw their services from the country until security is guaranteed and urged those en route to arrange clients to collect their goods at the border.

“Transporters are advised to withdraw their services with immediate effect until such time security guaranteed,” thestatement added.

Travel warning, travel alert, or travel advisory is an official warning statement issued by government agencies to provide information about the relative safety of travelling to or visiting one or more specific foreign countries or destinations.

Security situation havedeteriorated in recent weeks, with unknown gunmen being blamed for the atrocities against unarmed civilians and road users and properties destroyed.

The SSPDF spokesperson Brigadier-general Santo DomicChol had earlier blamed the killing on Juba-Yei road on the opposition group, the National Salvation Front (NAS) but the latter denied responsibility for attacks.