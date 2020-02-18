jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
HomeNewsKenyan Ambassador to S. Sudan dies
News

Kenyan Ambassador to S. Sudan dies

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By:  Mandela Nelson Denis

The Kenyan Ambassador to South Sudan Chris Karumba Mburu has died, an embassy official confirmed.

Mr. Mburu collapsed and died at his residence in Juba on Sunday.

Mburu reportedly died of heart attack.

The late was appointed as Kenya’s ambassador to South Sudan in July 2018.

Mburu who once served as a Director at the National Intelligence Service was part of an aggressive team that held Champaign against counterfeit Kenyan goods being sold in South Sudan.

Mburu was also among the team pursuing an agreement to have Kenyans and South Sudan nationals exempted from producing visas during cross border travel to facilitate easier movement.

Antony Orege, a Kenyan national who is currently working in South Sudan describes Mburu has one who changed the face of the Kenyan Embassy in South Sudan.

“The late Ambassador will be remembered as one of those who uplifted the face of the embassy to a more spacious environment and it is because of him that the embassy has great people now, it is so unfortunate and may his soul rest in peace”, said Antony.

Wanjiru Amani, a Kenyan Businesswoman in Juba said she was shocked and surprised by the sudden dead of the late Ambassador.

 “I was told by a friend that Ambassador passed on and I am trying to believe though it is hard, he has been a very simple and accessible person who wished the best for everyone,” said Wanjiru.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

IGAD welcomes Kiir’s decision on ten states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Opio Jackson The Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed the decision taken by President Salva Kiir to return the country to ten states. In a statement sent to Juba Monitor from Addis Ababa yesterday, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Dr Ismail Wais said the recent decision of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to revert to ten states was pivotal.   "This is pivotal for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and our quest for lasting peace in...
News

Civil society educates refugees on hate speech mitigation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Gaaniko Samson Jerry Community Empowerment for Creative Innovation (CICI), a community-based organization has conducted one-day Defy Film screening to educate South Sudanese youth in Bidibidi refugee camp. About 20 Youths were selected from all the 16 settlements and were educated on the dangers of hate speech and how to solve issues related to hate speech among the refugees. Patrick Chandiga Justine the Founder of CICI Uganda spoke to Juba Monitor in Bidibidi Refugees settlement that they focus on peace building and hate speech mitigation. He added that the Film...
News

Civil society organizations urge Machar to compromise

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Nema Juma Activists have called on Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/IO) to also compromise for the sake of peace. After several deadlocks on the number of states and their boundaries, President Salva Kiir dissolved the contentious 32 states and returned the country to the former 10 states and created three administrative areas of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng. Though the compromise was welcomed by Machar, he disagreed on the designation of Ruweng as an Administrative area. He argues that there was no basis for creating Ruweng as...
error: Content is protected !!