Kenya drivers protest against traveling to S. Sudan

By William Madouk Garang

Kenya has advisedcargo truck drivers against ferrying through the Juba-Nimule highway that links South Sudan to East Africa over increased road ambushes along the route.

In a travel advisory dated 23 August, and signed by theChairman of Kenya Transporters Association(KTA), Newton Wang’oocalled on the Kenyan-truck drivers to immediately stop offering their services to South Sudan until the security situation improves.

“We, therefore, request all transporters to withdraw their services to South Sudan until such time security is guaranteed,” reads the press release.

According to KTA, the concern was over insecurity and mayhem that had made the route to become tomb-path to many people. Further unconfirmed reports indicate that there was a fatality over the weekend involving a truck driverfollowing increased lawlessness and insecurity alongthe same road.

“Nimule – Juba highway has seen several drivers killed and trucks either burnt or vandalized,” part of statement reads.

“We wish to advise all transporters not to risk the lives of their drivers and their trucks by continuing to offer transport service to South Sudan as the country remains highly volatile,”it added.

The authority said they will only consider delivery of goods to customs yard at Elegu border and asked the government of South Sudanto immediately take measures to protect the drivers and trucks as well as compensate for the lives and property lost.

Information from Nimule border point indicate that there was a commotion on Sunday at Elegu border point between Kenyan drivers.

The matter had not been resolved although few trucks could be seen crossing to the side of South Sudan.

The independent reportaffirmed that two truck drivers were attacked and killed inan ambush along the road.

When contacted, the Kenya Embassycould not deny or confirm but a source revealed that the Ambassador had a meeting with Foreign AffairsMinistry whose contents were yet to be made public

A week ago, four people including two Catholic Nuns were killed in an ambush along the busy Juba – Nimule road while on their way back to Juba from Loa Centenary celebration.