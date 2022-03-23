Kenya condemns attack on S. Sudanese in Nakuru

Kenyan envoy to S. Sudan, Major General (RTD) Samuel W. Nandwa yesterday condemned the killing of aS. Sudanese national and injuries to other four by irate Kenyans in Nakuru town last Friday.

On Friday night, five South Sudanese studentsAjangCholAjang, AkuienCholAjang, GarangCholAjang, Guor Anya Guor, and Bul Garang Bul, all in their 20s – had their rented house at Manawanga estate broken into and set on fire by an angry mob of Kenyans who accused them of attempting to sexually assault a neighbor, according to Kenyan news outlet Daily Nation newspaper.

The five young men sustained serious burn injuries and on Sunday afternoon, one of them, Garang CholAjangsuccumbed to the injuries at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“It is an unfortunate act if it did happen. Kenyan government condemns the act in the strongest term possible. We are taking action because we live in a country governed by rule of law which is respected countrywide and beyond.

“From Monday midnight, concerned friends and citizens of this country have been calling me but I have assured them that the Kenyan government will ensure all culprits are brought to book and that justice is done,” Maj. Gen (RTD)Nandwa said in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

Reports from the ground indicated that one had so far been arrested in connection with the incident, but Kenya police with S.Sudan embassy officials continued to monitor the situation.