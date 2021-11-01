KEEP GOING IS THE MAGIC WORD

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

When faced with a different situation in life the best encouraging word will always be “keep going. No matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you have spent crying, no matter how many days you have spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. I promise you won’t feel this forever. Keep going”. I find solace and peace of mind in these words. This has enabled me to move with this column daily for the last five years. Some doubting Thomases did not see the need and wished it instant death on birth. They had own reasons to predict steel-birth which did not work and we have continued the journey to dead. I am proud that next week (more information yet to be communicated), l will be celebrating my 68th birth day in which 38 of them in the journalism world both local and international touch. To be precise, l will be enjoying my seventh yeas in the media industry in this country which l cherish and love. Truly l am proud to have met very supportive key players in the media industry and being part of development that the industry has taken to date. In a long journey like this, rest assured that it has not been smooth. I must have stepped on the toes of others. But l was taught one thing, the magic word that is to forgive and be forgiven. Keep going is a reminder of the journey and one should not waste time with trivial and minor issues and instead keep going until you reach your goals. There are those who will discourage you and who will come up will all reasons to mess you up. There are those who don’t see anything good being done by others. They are critical of anything done by other and instead of telling you in your face they end up rumour-mongering and gossiping, mostly with misplaced and wrong information. I am proud to be where l am and having made real good friends who see and welcome me the way l am. To succeed in life listen to each word of advice but the final decision must be your own. Walking a clean and clear path is mandatory and should be the goal that is aimed by all human beings. There is no one who is greater than the other in the eyes of God. We should all be people who fear and respect the creator. I am saying this because if it was not for Him l could not have walked this long journey and still be able to walk it more. It has been rough, thorny but the best was taken by being very smooth without any serious problem including my health. If only we could all learn to be mindful of fellow human being. If only we could learn to respect one another and if only we could learn to stop witch-hunting, then all could be placed in the right position accordingly.