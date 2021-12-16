Keep citizens, flood victims informed on $10m relief package, activist

By Lodu William Odiya

Civil society Activist is urging the government to keep the citizens and flood victims informed on how the 10 million dollars relief package meant for flood response is being spent.

In August, the Council of Ministers approved 10 million dollars to support people devastated by floods across the country.

According to reports, the money was to be used for resettling those displaced from their homes and for the provision of relief food and other items.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, who is the Executive Director of Community Empowerment of Progress Organization (CEPO) said it was important for the government to exercise transparency in spending the relief cash so that citizens know how the money has been used.

He said it would be important that if the council of ministers meeting should provide the public and the citizens affected by the flood updates on the release and use of the $10 million approved for floods response.

“The implications of the floods on the people from the seven-state affected people and will continue to be a human disaster if the government did not take primary responsibility of responding to the impact of the floods,” Mr. Yakani stressed.