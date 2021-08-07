Kasike company abandons 12km road project

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A delayed completion of the road project in Alere refugee camp has generated a lot of mixed reactions among the refugees and the host community.

A total of 12.5km of road length connecting Eleukwe, Oliji and Ogujebe was contracted to Kasike Construction Company limited by the Adjumani district local government on June 1 2020 which was to be completed within a period of 6 months.

Kanzo Kennedy the area local council chairman for Pachara sub county told Juba Monitor that they were having a lot of pressure from the local communities in his sub county due to unclear reason of not completing the project for more than project period.

“We do not know why this people are delaying,’’ he told Juba Monitor yesterday.

Kanzo further explained that because of too much delay of the project, they have managed to have meetings with the engineers to know exactly why they have not yet finished the road and sometimes they don’t pick their calls when called.

“This engineer is fake, he doesn’t pick my call,’’ he angrily said.

Taban Jacob, a refugee in Alere settlement said the bad road has affected their business.

“Am doing small business in the camp here but because of the bad road, boda-boda over charge us,’’ he said.