Kapuri primary school resumes learning after renovation

By William Madouk Garang

Kapuri Primary school of Luri Payam is set to resume its academic yearas the renovation project funded by government of Turkey through Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency-TIKA had finished yesterday.

Kapuri primary school was established in February 2015,funded and constructed by UNMISS Rwandan contingent, UNICEF, Rwandan community in South Sudan and native community but unfortunately got vandalized by 2016 conflict in the country.

TIKA come in to rehabilitate the ravaged-education-facility and had managed to fix windows and doors in eight classrooms alongside administration offices as well as painted desks and walls including the installation of 6 solar panels with power of 320 Watt among others.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Sarah Nene Redento, Advisor to national Ministry of General Education and Instruction-MoGEI, William Ater Machiek, CE state MoGEI, Cirisio Zachariah Lado, Turkish envoy to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf, chiefs, among many others.

During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Sarah Nene Redento cited that as the state government they were doing their utmost to make sure that children get access to the education and no one is left behind.

TIKA programme Coordinator, Jafer T.Besli said as TIKA they were very pleased to have finished yet another project that was contributing to the country’s educational sector.

“We believe that if you invest in education especially education of children, you have invest in the future. The future of those children as individuals, and the future of the country as a whole,” Besli said.

He added that the renovation of eight classrooms along with other offices was meant to offer better and secure education environs for 278 primary students and 111 kindergarten students.

Central Equatoria state minister of MoGEI, Cirisio Zachariah Lado expressed his happiness to government of Turkish and said that the state education would work hand in hand to elevate issues that were of learning concern.

Turkish ambassador, Erdem Mutaf stressed that this was a first look of the project and second face would be the building of the nursery classroom and students playground. He also highlighted that Turkey would remain a friend and ready to assist anytime.

On his part, the headmistress of Kapuri Primary school, Yunies Gordon Wani thanked the government of Turkey and TIKA for support and cited that “ we are still looking for construction of fence to give enough security guarantee from bad people last time some people broke in a stole everything,” Wani appealed.

She urged the government to assist those teachers who were volunteering and tried to find a ways to adding them in payrolls so that they would continue with their service in educating the children.