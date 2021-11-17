KAMPALA-Blast, five dead 33 injured

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

Police in Uganda yesterday confirmed through the spokesperson, Fred Enanga that at least three people died in anexplosion that occurred near Uganda parliament. Two of the suspects were also killed instantly when they detonated the bomb.

The police issued official communications regarding what had happened and those behind the bomb blast. It was earlier leant that 33 people were confirmed injured with 27 of them being admitted at Mulago Hospital

Meanwhile, South Sudan ambassador to Uganda Simon DukuMichael urged South Sudanese nationals currently in Kampala to be calm and stay at home until the situation improved.

“At the moment calm returns to the city and security forces are on top of the situation and shall tell the country when they are ready for information linking explosion near Parliament,”

A South Sudanese national and a member of East African parliament Kim GaiRuot told Juba Monitor that the explosion in Kampala near the parliament.

“It is a horrible incident that must be condemned in strongest term possible,”

The Ugandan Police confirmed three people dead with the numbers of those injured having risen to 33 according to Enanga when he briefed the media on the incident last evening.

“Two suicide bombers were clearly captured on motorcycles, disguised as Boda Boda riders. They detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves that killed them instantly”.

The police accused both attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces, (ADF) of being behind the attacked. The police spokesman assured people of Uganda and the entire world that there was no cause for alarm as the security forces were on top of situations.